Leong had progressing claimed hearing to permitting his vessel to lift passengers surpassing a series available in his licence. — Bernama picKOTA KINABALU, Mar 13 — A catamaran owners who claimed hearing to endangering a lives of passengers on Jan 28 by permitting his vessel to be overloaded will have his box listened in a Tourism Court here.

Magistrate Stephanie Sharron Abbie currently postulated emissary open prosecutor Nartiah F Mirchelle Sambatan’s focus for a box to be transferred. She pronounced a date for remention would be set by a Tourism court.

Earlier when requesting for a send underneath Section 177 of a Criminal Procedure Code, a DPP sensitive a court that Leong Vin Jee, 43, was approaching to be charged with other associated offences this week.

Counsel Edward Paul did not intent to a application.

On Feb 5, Leong claimed hearing to permitting his vessel to lift passengers surpassing a series available in his licence.

He was charged underneath Section 282 of a Penal Code, that carries a limit 6 months’ jail or a RM2,000 excellent or both, on conviction.

He was expelled on RM5,000 bail with one internal surety.

In a 10am tragedy on Jan 28, a vessel carrying 28 Chinese tourists and 3 organisation capsized in clever winds and outrageous waves while streamer to Pulau Mengalum after starting off from a jetty in Tanjung Aru.

Twenty-six of a victims were found though 4 of them perished. A hunt and rescue operation is still being conducted to locate a remainng dual victims. — Bernama

Comments

comments