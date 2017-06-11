SUNGAI PETANI, Jun 8 ― A 46-year-old male believed to have set his mother on glow in Taman Arked here on May 26, has been remanded for 7 days from currently until Jun 14.

Kuala Muda emissary military chief, Supt Saifi Abd Hamid pronounced a think who was progressing investigated underneath Section 307 of a Penal Code, was being remanded underneath Section 302 of a same formula after a plant died on Jun 6.

In a incident, a 44-year-old plant who lived in her sister’s residence in Taman Arked was found on glow after her father hurled a blazing bottle of petrol in her direction.

The occurrence is believed to be due to a think being indignant when his mother refused to determine with him even yet a integrate was in a routine of divorcing and had not been vital together in a past 10 years.

As a outcome of a incident, a plant postulated critical browns on her physique before she died on Jun 6 during Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital. ― Bernama

