KOTA KINABALU, Jan 29 — The authorities will check to see either a catamaran carrying 31 people, including 28 tourists from China, is purebred in Sabah or elsewhere.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Datuk Pang Yuk Ming pronounced a Sabah supervision had ruled that catamarans could lift a limit of 12 people, including a organisation and skipper.

“A catamaran has a ability of some-more than 30 passengers. However, a Sabah supervision boundary a series of passengers for tourism purposes,” he told reporters during a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Sabah and Labuan Headquarters here, today. Catamarans purebred outward Sabah can lift some-more than 30 passengers.

Pang pronounced Jesselton Point and not Tanjung Aru Jetty, is a normal jetty used by boats to strech traveller resorts on islands on a west seashore of Sabah.

The operator’s preference to switch to Tanjung Aru Jetty could be due to high newcomer trade during Jessselton Point due to a Chinese New Year celebration.

Meanwhile, China’s Consul General in Sabah, Chen Peijie pronounced that a country’s care took critical perspective of a occurrence that perceived far-reaching coverage in China.

The diplomat pronounced family members in China can hit China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs during 12308 for some-more information on their family members.

The catamaran sank en track from Tanjung Aru Jetty to Pulau Mengalum, about 56 km northwest of Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

The MMEA pronounced a catamaran carrying 31 people, including 28 tourists from China, left Tanjung Aru Jetty during 9am. — Bernama

