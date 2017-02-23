A still picture from a CCTV footage appears to uncover confidence crew escorting a male supposed to be Kim Jong-nam to an area with a pointer reading ‘medical clinic’, after he was accosted by a lady in a white shirt, during KLIA2 on Feb 13, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Police have been educated to examine a Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) on how a video recording from a closed-circuit radio (CCTV) cameras connected to a genocide of Kim Jong-nam during Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) was performed and aired by a unfamiliar media.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed pronounced a MAHB was entirely obliged for all aspects of confidence during a airports including KLIA2 and a military were there usually to help.

“That’s what we are questioning (who distributed CCTV recording), a shave was not from a military as MAHB is a one that manages a airport, a one that appoints a confidence crew is MAHB.

“Police is questioning a MAHB, on who distributed a video recording… we do not wish a military to be blamed for a distribution of a footage. MAHB has to be responsible,” he told reporters when met during a handing over of avocation rite of a Malaysian Drug Prevention Association (Pemadam) boss here today.

The shave durability 2.33 seconds during KLIA2 was aired by a unfamiliar broadcasting association and has left viral on amicable media given Sunday.

On Feb 13, Jong-nam was in KLIA2 while watchful to house a moody to Macau when a lady unexpected lonesome his face with a cloth laced with what is believed to be poison.

Jong-nam, a elder half-brother of North Korean personality Kim Jong-un who had carried a pass with a name of Kim Chol, died while being rushed to a Putrajaya hospital. — Bernama

Comments

comments