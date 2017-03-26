The 200-year-old state museum during Farquhar Street will bear a RM20 million replacement work from Apr 15 onwards. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Mar 24 ― The 200-year-old Penang state museum along Farquhar Street here will be sealed for a RM20 million replacement plan starting Apr 15.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng pronounced a plan is by a Penang State Museum Board in partnership with a George Town Conservation and Development Corporation (GTCDC).

“The building has not been entirely easy or upgraded given a pregnancy in 1817,” Lim pronounced when announcing a plan during his bureau today.

He pronounced a state will allot RM2 million to correct a building while a residue will come from a Aga Khan Trust for Culture, one of a partners in GTCDC.

The state museum building, categorised as a Grade 1 chronological building, was before a Penang Free School before a propagandize was relocated.

The replacement will keep a chronological building’s structure, though modernize a interior to be an critical informative apparatus centre for a community.

Another contemporary building will also be assembled subsequent to a categorical structure to residence a state’s endless art collections.

During a two-year restoration, a museum’s collections and artefacts will be temporarily exhibited during a state museum premises on Macalister Road starting in July.

GTCDC is a tripartite partnership between a state government’s Chief Minister’s Incorporated, Think City Sdn Bhd and Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

It is a special-purpose car set adult to urge open spaces in suitability to a George Town Special Area Plan.

The projects it is endeavour embody a improvement, regeneration, activation and upgrading of a Waterfront Precinct, a Clan Jetties, a Street of Harmony, Fort Cornwallis and Syed Al-Attas Mansion.

