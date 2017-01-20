KTMB announced that a change in report would engage a Tanjung Malim-Port Klang-Tanjung Malim lane for a Klang Valley zone while a northern zone would engage dual routes namely a Padang Rengas-Bukit Mertajam-Padang Rengas and Butterworth-Padang Besar-Butterworth routes. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Effective Feb 1 there will be changes in a KTM Komuter use calendar for a Klang Valley zone and northern zone routes.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) in a matter yesterday announced that a change in report would engage a Tanjung Malim-Port Klang-Tanjung Malim lane for a Klang Valley zone while a northern zone would engage dual routes namely a Padang Rengas-Bukit Mertajam-Padang Rengas and Butterworth-Padang Besar-Butterworth routes.

“The change in a calendar for a Klang Valley zone is due to lane replacement works for a Double Track Project that has entered a second theatre of Phase 1A whereby a northbound lane during a Rawang and Kuang stations will be closed,” it said.

In line with a change in schedule, KTMB will boost frequencies of sight for a Sungai Buloh-Klang/Port Klang and a lapse routes to each 30 mins from 45 mins during off-peak hours during weekdays and via Saturdays, Sundays and open holidays.

However, a sight frequencies for a Batu Caves-Tampin-Batu Caves lane would sojourn during each 45 mins during off-peak hours from Mondays to Fridays and on Saturdays, Sundays and open holidays, a matter said.

Meanwhile a change in report for a northern zone routes is due to termination of a final sight from Padang Rengas and Bukit Mertajam stations that would revoke a sum series of KTM Komuter use on this lane to 20 trains a day compared to a stream 22.

Starting from Feb 1, a final sight for a Padang Rengas-Bukit Mertajam-Padang Rengas would be during 9.54 pm instead of 10.54 pm, while a final sight from Bukit Mertajam will be during 9.42pm instead of 10.42 pm.

For a Butterworth-Padang Besar-Butterworth route, a final sight from Butterworth hire will be rescheduled to 9.25 pm from 10.25 pm while a final sight from Padang Besar hire would also be rescheduled to 9.25 pm from 10.25 pm.

For some-more information and a latest updates on a timetable, KTM commuters might revisit www.ktmb.com.my or hit 03-22671200 or follow @ktmkomuter on Twitter. — Bernama

