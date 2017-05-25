Election Commission authority Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah.said a checking of a citizenship standing of electoral possibilities did not come underneath a jurisdiction. — File design by by Choo Choy MayJOHOR BAHRU, May 20 – The Election Commission pronounced currently checking a citizenship standing of electoral possibilities does not come underneath a office and that a responsibility is on a domestic parties that selects a possibilities to determine that.

“It is not a avocation to demeanour into a citizenship status. Our pursuit is to control an choosing once a orator of a legislative public notifies a EC of empty seats,” pronounced EC authority Datuk Seri Mohd Hashim Abdullah.

However, a EC would also reside by a preference of a justice of law that motionless on a standing of a seat, he pronounced to reporters during a launch of a voter registration practice during Pasar Borneo here.

Mohd Hashim also strike out during certain buliding that purported that a EC’s overdo programmes were politically motivated.

“We are not a domestic party. We have a core duty. Firstly, we are a physique that conducts elections as mandated by a Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Secondly, we lift out a redelineation practice each 8 years. Thirdly, we lift out a voter registration exercise,” he said.

Mohd Hashim was asked about a citizenship standing of electoral possibilities in anxiety to a suspension of Dr Ting Tiong Choon as a DAP state representative for a Pujut state chair in Sarawak on May 12 due to a purported Australian citizenship he held.

The EC has set Jun 20 for assignment and Jul 4 for polling in a Pujut state by-election.

On a overdo programme, he pronounced it was an practice to lift recognition among a people, generally a many people of Sabah and Sarawak in Johor.

“We know that there are 55,000 people from Sabah and Sarawak in Johor. Some among them are uncertain either to register as electorate in Johor or in their home states. We will be means to assistance them in a matter,” he said.

Mohd Hashim pronounced 3.8 million Malaysians who were authorised to opinion had nonetheless to register as voters, and that many among them were aged between 21 and 40. — Bernama

Comments

comments