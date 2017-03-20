UUM Vice-Chancellor Datuk Seri Dr Mohamed Mustafa Ishak pronounced Chef Wan’s appointment was formed on a experience, imagination and longevity in his selected field.SINTOK, Mar 19 — Datuk Redzuwan Ismail, who is some-more ordinarily famous as Chef Wan, has been allocated accessory highbrow for a School of Tourism, Hospitality and Environmental Management (STHEM) in Universiti Utara Malaysia, effective from Feb 1, 2017 to Jan 31, 2019.

He perceived a minute of appointment from Chairman of UUM’s Board of Directors Tan Sri Siti Sa’diah Sheikh Bakir, here today, witnessed by UUM Vice-Chancellor Datuk Seri Dr Mohamed Mustafa Ishak.

Mohamed Mustafa pronounced Chef Wan’s appointment was formed on a experience, imagination and bearing of a 51-year-old cook in his margin that he could share with a lecturers and students.

“The appointment is a pierce to urge a believe (in a field) and is partial of STHEM’s educational formulation process,” he pronounced during UUM’s 33rd anniversary jubilee and launch of a Manager’s Coffee Restaurant here today.

Chef Wan binds associate grade in Professional Chef Training and Hotel Management from a California Culinary Academy in San Francisco, America.

In 2009, he won a Best Celebrity Television Chef of a Gourmand World Cookbook Awards and in 2010, he was awarded ‘Friends of Thailand Award’ by a Government of Thailand. — Bernama

