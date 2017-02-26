A Hazmat group conducts checks during KLIA2 airfield depot in Sepang Feb 26, 2017. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, Feb 26 — The VX haughtiness representative found on a face of North Korean Kim Jong-nam, who was murdered in Malaysia on Feb 13, was never found in Malaysia before, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya pronounced today.

He pronounced a VX haughtiness representative is a chemical arms that could dull a shaken complement and anyone in hit with it could die in half an hour due to respirating failure.

He pronounced it was formidable to detect a haughtiness representative if brought into a nation is tiny amount.

“This is a initial time we come opposite VX. We never have it and usually knew about it by reading,” he told reporters after opening a convention on lenient Malay normal medicine here today.

Last Friday, Inspector-general of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar pronounced that a chemical ‘Ethyl S-2-Diisopropylaminoethyl Methylphonothiolate’ or VX haughtiness representative was used in Jong-nam’s murder.

Jong-nam was during a KL International Airport 2 (KLIA2) on Feb 13 to house a moody to Macau when dual women unexpected seemed before him and wiped his face with a palms of their hands that contained a unwholesome liquid.

Jong-nam sought assistance during a patron use opposite during a airfield and was rushed to a Putrajaya Hospital though died on a way.

He had come to Malaysia on Feb 6 and carried a pass temperament a name Kim Chol. — Bernama

