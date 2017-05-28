Md Raus pronounced all a cases were solved in reduction than a year to equivocate prolonged delay. — Bernama picSINTOK, May 25 ― A sum of 95 per cent of justice cases involving polite and blurb matters opposite a nation were solved within a stipulated time.

Chief Justice Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif pronounced all a cases were solved in reduction than a year to equivocate prolonged delay.

“Civil and blurb cases are set to be solved within 9 months and currently, hardly 3,000 cases are still tentative as compared to some-more than 10,000 cases in a past.

“In terms of shortening a reserve of cases, we consider we have managed to exercise it and now a problem is perplexing to solve a remaining (pending) cases,” he pronounced after witnessing a signing of a chit of bargain (MoU) during Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) here today.

The MoU was between a Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office and UUM, directed during substantiating team-work in a margin of preparation that concerned authorised and authorised services, detached from providing continual training and learning.

The Federal Court Chief Registrar’s Office was represented by a Chief Registrar, Datuk Seri Latifah Mohd Tahar while UUM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Seri Dr Mohamed Mustafa Ishak seemed for a university.

Also benefaction was Alor Setar High Court Judge Datuk Hashim Hamzah.

Md Raus pronounced for rapist cases, generally those involving genocide penalty, a cases that were attempted during a High Court contingency be finished within a year, while a Court of Appeal and a Federal Court, any had 9 months to solve a cases.

“Prior to this reform, a time for genocide chastisement cases to strech a Federal Court routinely took 10 to 15 years,” he added.

He pronounced a assembly with a Bar Council was also hold to plead on ways to assist cases in justice and approaching full team-work from all parties involved. ― Bernama

