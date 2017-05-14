Loading...
China’s President Xi applauds Malaysia in Belt and Road construction

May 14, 2017

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak meets Chinese President Xi Jinping forward of a Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, May 13, 2017. Reuters picPrime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak meets Chinese President Xi Jinping forward of a Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, May 13, 2017. — Reuters picBEIJING, May 13 — Chinese President Xi Jinping currently pronounced that Malaysia is an early believer of a Belt and Road Initiative and has turn one of a countries that benefited a most, China’s Xinhua news group reported.    

 Xi told visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak that China will pull for some-more swell of China-Malaysian team-work underneath a Belt and Road Initiative.

Najib arrived here on Friday for a five-day operative revisit to China.    

His revisit to China, his seventh given 2009, is during a invitation of China’s tip leaders to attend a Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation on May 14 and 15. — Bernama

  Published: 10 hours ago on May 14, 2017
  May 14, 2017 @ 6:55 pm
  English News

