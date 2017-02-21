Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Chinese not gobbling adult Malaysian properties, says genuine estate organisation boss

By   /  February 21, 2017  /  Comments Off on Chinese not gobbling adult Malaysian properties, says genuine estate organisation boss

    Print       Email

Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Abdul Rahman (front, centre) says Chinese investors entrance into Bandar Malaysia are good for a internal skill market. Picture by Yiswaree PalansamyTan Sri Abdul Rahim Abdul Rahman (front, centre) says Chinese investors entrance into Bandar Malaysia are good for a internal skill market. — Picture by Yiswaree PalansamyKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Malaysians need not fear a skill takeover by investors from China, Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Abdul Rahman of a genuine estate consultancy organisation Rahim Co pronounced today.

Instead, he pronounced a Chinese investment is “good” for a internal marketplace that has been saying a dump in sales given final year.

“We need abroad investments. When it was announced that Chinese investors were entrance into Bandar Malaysia, we consider there is zero to worry,” he told a press discussion after divulgence Rahim Co’s Property Market Review for 2016 and 2017.

“I consider this is good for a market,” he added.

Certain parties were reported to have voiced worry following a high-profile investments from China nationals in not usually Malaysian blurb projects though also residential developments.

But a Rahim Co owner and executive authority pronounced these fears were unnoticed and politicised.

MORE TO COME

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 5 hours ago on February 21, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: February 21, 2017 @ 3:06 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Survey: Property investment opinion splendid notwithstanding mercantile doldrums

Read More →