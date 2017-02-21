Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Abdul Rahman (front, centre) says Chinese investors entrance into Bandar Malaysia are good for a internal skill market. — Picture by Yiswaree PalansamyKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — Malaysians need not fear a skill takeover by investors from China, Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Abdul Rahman of a genuine estate consultancy organisation Rahim Co pronounced today.

Instead, he pronounced a Chinese investment is “good” for a internal marketplace that has been saying a dump in sales given final year.

“We need abroad investments. When it was announced that Chinese investors were entrance into Bandar Malaysia, we consider there is zero to worry,” he told a press discussion after divulgence Rahim Co’s Property Market Review for 2016 and 2017.

“I consider this is good for a market,” he added.

Certain parties were reported to have voiced worry following a high-profile investments from China nationals in not usually Malaysian blurb projects though also residential developments.

But a Rahim Co owner and executive authority pronounced these fears were unnoticed and politicised.

