Chinese tourists found stranded off Mabul Island, ESSCom commander reports

File print of confidence army in Semporna. — Picture by Julia ChanSEMPORNA, Apr 22 ― Two Chinese nationals who unsuccessful to lapse from a boat tour here yesterday were safely located about 500 metres off a south of Mabul Island a same day by a sea military team.

Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) commander Datuk DCP Wan Abdul Bari Wan Abdul Khalid pronounced Qin Yiping, 28, and her beloved Zhao Zhe, 26, were found around 9pm.

“The tourists went on a boat tour around 5.30pm and when they did not lapse by 8pm, staff of Mabul Paradise Resort alerted military and dual resources were used to demeanour for them,” he pronounced in a matter today.

He pronounced an review found that a integrate were held in low waves among a coral reefs and were too tired to conduct back. ― Bernama

