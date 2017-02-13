BEBAS organisation member Azrul Mohd Khalib says Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s (pic) Bill criticism will be reason during a Taman Jaya Park in Petaling Jaya. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― Secular romantic organisation BEBAS announced now that a “Malaysians Reject Hadi’s Bill” entertainment opposite pro-Shariah Bill convene Himpunan 355 will be reason during a Taman Jaya Park in Petaling Jaya instead.

The organisation pronounced a preference to change a venue from Padang Merbok in a collateral is to equivocate a intensity earthy fight with PAS as a categorical organiser of Himpunan 355 after a Islamist celebration was available by a Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to reason a convene there.

“Why is PAS deliberately perplexing to strife with us, instead of changeable their entertainment from their primarily due Dataran Merdeka venue to Stadium Titiwangsa as suggested by DBKL?” organisation member Azrul Mohd Khalib asked in a statement.

BEBAS describes itself as a transformation that upholds equality, opposes secular taste and advocates for eremite leisure in Malaysia.

The organisation pronounced by creation a preference to share convene space, PAS desires to “spark disharmony and to dismay off” Malaysians who wish to conflict a boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang’s private member’s Bill to ascent a Shariah Court.

“Instead of regulating receptive arguments to remonstrate Malaysians to support Hadi’s Bill, PAS resorts to apprehension and intimidation,” a organisation claimed.

“Contrary to their claims that Hadi’s Bill is directed during compelling harmony, PAS shows that they’re peaceful to do anything to get what they want, including enchanting in earthy confrontations and violence.”

The organisation also pronounced it has told a military of a venue change.

PAS has formerly announced that it will reason a convene on Feb 18 during Dataran Merdeka, though DBKL has pre-emptively deserted any use of a block for a purpose.

Other co-organisers of a convene embody strident Muslim groups such as Ikatan Muslimin Malaysia, a Muslim Lawyers Association of Malaysia, Pertubuhan Pembela Islam coalition, and PAS-affiliated pro-ulama organisation Geng Ustaz.

The convene is directed during demonstrating open support for Hadi’s private member’s Bill to rectify to a Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act, that will eventually be taken over by a sovereign government.

The latest chronicle of Hadi’s Bill aims to enhance a punishments that Shariah courts can now mete out from 3 years’ jail, 6 strokes of a shaft and an RM5,000 excellent to 30 years’ imprisonment, 100 strokes, and an RM100,000 fine.

