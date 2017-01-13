KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has rubbished claims that canned fruits from Thailand enclose Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

He pronounced HIV lived in tellurian physique liquid and could not live in canned food that had undergone high feverishness heat treatment.

He pronounced a health method had performed a acknowledgment from a Thai Embassy in Malaysia that a information was indeed baseless.

“The method is always controlling all alien food products to safeguard food is safe, as good as warning to matters that can bluster a health of consumers,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

He pronounced those who had doubts on food reserve issues could hit a nearest district health bureau or state health dialect or roller a website during http://moh.spab.gov.my or a Facebook page of a Food Safety and Quality Division (BKKM) during http://www.facebook.com/bkkmhq. ― Bernama

Comments

comments