Lim pronounced a special assist to a 3,741 state polite servants would engage a sum of RM7.55 million and would be paid on Jun 20. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaGEORGE TOWN, Jun 9 — Penang state polite servants will accept a special Aidilfitri stipend of adult to 0.75 per cent of their income or a smallest of RM1,000, pronounced Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He pronounced a special assist to a 3,741 state polite servants would engage a sum of RM7.55 million and would be paid on Jun 20.

“The Aidilfitri assist will be divided into two, namely 0.5 per cent of a income for all polite servants but disciplinary problems and an additional 0.25 per cent of a income for acceptable performance. This includes not holding medical leave from private clinics for some-more than a day, being punctual for work and not carrying additional medical leave authorized underneath Regulation 17(a) of a General Orders Chapter C between Jan 1 and Jun 15, 2017,” he pronounced in a matter today.

Lim pronounced an stipend of RM300 would be paid to supervisors, teachers and staff of eremite and Fardu Ain (KAFA) classes, Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat, Sekolah Menengah Agama Rakyat, Sekolah Agama Rakyat (KAFA Integrasi), state government-aided eremite schools and state Chinese private schools.

“Meanwhile, teachers of maahad tahfiz, ‘pondok’schools and Islamic kindergartens will accept RM200,” he added. — Bernama

Comments

comments