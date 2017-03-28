Tony Pua pronounced a complement was still being studied, notwithstanding it and a Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry formerly announcing that weekly cost environment would start subsequent month. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 22 — DAP’s Petaling Jaya Utara MP Tony Pua now urged a supervision not to go behind on a offer to set roof prices for fuel weekly commencement April, following opposing information on a topic.

He remarkable that a created Parliamentary response from a Finance Ministry this week pronounced a complement was still being “studied”, notwithstanding it and a Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry formerly announcing that weekly cost environment would start subsequent month.

“Why did both of a ministries make open announcements on a doing of a process commencing on Apr 1?” Pua asked during a press discussion during Parliament today.

“Did a supervision make a still U-turn on a process but informing a public?” he asked.

Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin now reiterated that a weekly cost resource will be implemented on Apr 1.

“The Cabinet has authorized it and we will start subsequent week,” he said.

Prices for RON95 and RON97 petrol as good as diesel are now dynamic regulating a monthly boyant system.

Comments

comments