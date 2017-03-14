Loading...
Communications Ministry, MDEC foster ‘e-Usahawan’ and ‘e-Rezeki’ in Sabah

March 14, 2017

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak pronounced his method and MDEC had been entrusted with several tolerable mercantile growth programmes. Bernama picCommunications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak pronounced his method and MDEC had been entrusted with several tolerable mercantile growth programmes. — Bernama picKOTA BELUD, Mar 11 — The supervision is constantly endeavouring to exercise several inhabitant mercantile growth programmes quite to urge a provision of a aim groups.

One of these attempts is to rise a country’s digital economy and safeguard smoothness of a mercantile advantages now enjoyed by a people, pronounced Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

He pronounced in line with a government’s efforts to rise a inhabitant digital economy, his method and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) had been entrusted with several tolerable mercantile growth programmes.

“In this regard, we wish a programmes to be implemented by a method and MDEC can emanate wealth, build tellurian collateral and ascent a people’s life,” he said.

He pronounced this while rising a Bootcamp #YOUCANDUIT programme here today. Also benefaction were a ministry’s emissary secretary-general (Policy) Datuk Mohid Mohamed and MDEC arch executive officer Datuk Yasmin Mahmood.

“This #YOUCANDUIT debate paves a approach and trains low income housholds on how to gain and acquire income in digital space. To this end, MDEC has introduced dual programmes, e-Usahawan and e-Rezeki,” he said.

Salleh pronounced a e-Usahawan programme was directed during enlivening youths and micro entrepreneurs to try into a digital business sector.

“Exposure to digital entrepreneurship believe by a programme will certainly advantage a people in Sabah, aside from permitting them to boost their bargain of digital business,” he said.

Salleh pronounced e-Rezeki endangered a many critical aim group, B40, that is, a 40 per cent low income earners.

“E-Rezeki provides a height for a organisation to beget additional income by activities that compare a ability of a households to turn partial of a rival digital manpower,” he said.

On a feat of e-Usahawan, he pronounced as during Dec final year, 51,000 technical and vocational preparation and training (TVET) students and micro entrepreneurs underwent a course.

The apportion pronounced RM48 million in sum sale earnings was generated by e-Usahawan.

“As for a e-Rezeki programme, it warranted some-more than RM17 million additional income for some-more than 50,000 participants,” he said.

Salleh pronounced a method and MDEC’s aim for a dual programmes was 150,000 participants by a finish of this year with sum sale earnings reaching RM130 million. — Bernama

