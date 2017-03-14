Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak pronounced his method and MDEC had been entrusted with several tolerable mercantile growth programmes. — Bernama picKOTA BELUD, Mar 11 — The supervision is constantly endeavouring to exercise several inhabitant mercantile growth programmes quite to urge a provision of a aim groups.

One of these attempts is to rise a country’s digital economy and safeguard smoothness of a mercantile advantages now enjoyed by a people, pronounced Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

He pronounced in line with a government’s efforts to rise a inhabitant digital economy, his method and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) had been entrusted with several tolerable mercantile growth programmes.

“In this regard, we wish a programmes to be implemented by a method and MDEC can emanate wealth, build tellurian collateral and ascent a people’s life,” he said.

He pronounced this while rising a Bootcamp #YOUCANDUIT programme here today. Also benefaction were a ministry’s emissary secretary-general (Policy) Datuk Mohid Mohamed and MDEC arch executive officer Datuk Yasmin Mahmood.

“This #YOUCANDUIT debate paves a approach and trains low income housholds on how to gain and acquire income in digital space. To this end, MDEC has introduced dual programmes, e-Usahawan and e-Rezeki,” he said.

Salleh pronounced a e-Usahawan programme was directed during enlivening youths and micro entrepreneurs to try into a digital business sector.

“Exposure to digital entrepreneurship believe by a programme will certainly advantage a people in Sabah, aside from permitting them to boost their bargain of digital business,” he said.

Salleh pronounced e-Rezeki endangered a many critical aim group, B40, that is, a 40 per cent low income earners.

“E-Rezeki provides a height for a organisation to beget additional income by activities that compare a ability of a households to turn partial of a rival digital manpower,” he said.

On a feat of e-Usahawan, he pronounced as during Dec final year, 51,000 technical and vocational preparation and training (TVET) students and micro entrepreneurs underwent a course.

The apportion pronounced RM48 million in sum sale earnings was generated by e-Usahawan.

“As for a e-Rezeki programme, it warranted some-more than RM17 million additional income for some-more than 50,000 participants,” he said.

Salleh pronounced a method and MDEC’s aim for a dual programmes was 150,000 participants by a finish of this year with sum sale earnings reaching RM130 million. — Bernama

