MELAKA, May 21 — The communications and multimedia method (KKMM) is committed to safeguard a growth and extensive use of a large information in a republic to raise a government’s ability to yield best use to a people.

Deputy secretary-general (operations), Datuk Dr Mohd Ali Mohamad Nor pronounced a government’s ability, generally in decision-making formed on contribution and information, could also be extended with a doing of a large information commander project.

To realize a goal, he pronounced a method worked closely with a International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to support a growth and extensive use of a large data.

“In addition, a method is also operative with a Open Data Institute, an ubiquitous physique that promotes open-source information and large information analytics, to assistance urge a country’s position in a rating of e-government index during ubiquitous level.

“KKMM is also in partnership with a Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit and a Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation to expostulate a doing of National Big Data Analytic by implementing a commander plan of large information in open zone in 2015 that finished final year,” he pronounced here today.

He pronounced this when officiating a two-day World Telecommunication and Information Society 2017 jubilee commencement today, during a Tanjung Kling Post Office and Rural Internet Centre here that was also attended by Telekom Malaysia Melaka ubiquitous manager Datuk Rozlan Mohamed.

The programme, hold in and with a anniversary of ITU investiture and a signing of a initial International Telegraph Convention in 1865, distinguished on May 17, is directed during bringing a digital economy to farming communities.

Big information is high-volume, high-velocity and high-variety information collected to assistance preference creation such as to control prices of products so it would not weight a people; brand a causes of crimes and quell a trend; to analyse people’s views of a government, to capacitate a supervision to yield a best use to a people.

Mohd Ali pronounced a growth and swell in information and communication technologies brought many benefits, though a method was also wakeful that it could be dissipated to poise a hazard to assent and confidence of a nation. — Bernama

