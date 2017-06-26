Gurney Drive will be reclaimed shortly for destiny churned growth projects and for a land barter understanding to build an undersea hovel joining this site to Butterworth on a mainland. ― Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jun 23 ― Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd currently denied carrying attempted to use a name of Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof to clear a claim of high fees for Feasibility Studies and Detailed Design for a Penang Tunnel and 3 categorical highway projects.

Its chairman, Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli, pronounced he had checked with his consultants and they endorsed that a assembly with Fadillah had taken place in Apr to plead a purported high fees.

“It was not an try by us to use a name of a method and your name (Fadillah) to urge a claim of high fees for Feasibility Studies and Detailed Design.

“During a meeting, we presented a Feasibility Studies and Detailed Design works including a relapse of a price structure. Wouldn’t it be peculiar that we came to your method to speak about a check of Feasibility Studies of Undersea Tunnel but deliberating about a price that we have purported to be ‘excessive’,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

He was responding to Fadillah who had yesterday voiced bewail over Zenith regulating his name and a ministry’s to clear a high payments for consultancy fees of a projects.

Zarul explained that a association had won a plan on an open-tender formed on a altogether cost of RM305 million for a Feasibility Studies, Detailed Design and Detailed Environmental Impact Assessment.

“The cost of RM305 million includes Land Survey, Detailed Environmental Impact Assessment, Quantity Survey, Flood Drainage Study, Civil, Structural Geotechnical, Land/Highway Tunnel, Architectural, Mechanical Electrical, Project Management, Social Impact Study, Traffic Impact Study, Financial Feasibility Funding Management, Hydraulic study, Marine Study and Undersea Tunnel,” he said.

On Wednesday, Barisan Nasional vital communications executive Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan announced that his group sought a veteran opinion of a Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM) on a costing of 3 interconnected roads meant to be a trade dispersion complement of a due undersea tunnel.

BEM was pronounced to have replied that a RM177 million in minute pattern costs was 4 times aloft than a limit authorised underneath a gazetted scale of fees, that a house distributed to be RM41 million.

However, Zarul pronounced BEM’s RM41 million determination consisted of usually fees for conceptualizing polite and constructional works.

He pronounced a cost enclosed 11 groups of work, such as automatic and electrical, minute environmental impact assessment, amicable and trade impact studies, and financial feasibility and appropriation management.

He pronounced unfamiliar specialists were called in over pattern aspects such as a double-decked towering highway, land and sea tunnels.

“We do not have internal specialists for such tasks. Their fees had to be bench-marked opposite general standards,” he said.

He also pronounced that a association was peaceful to set adult a assembly with BEM and hoped that Fadillah and Abdul Rahman could join a meeting.

The consortium was awarded a plan to build a 7.2km undersea hovel joining Gurney Drive on a island to Bagan Ajam in northern Seberang Perai.

It will also be constructing 3 interconnected roads from Tanjung Bungah to Teluk Bahang, Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway to Air Itam and Gurney Drive to a same expressway. ― Bernama

