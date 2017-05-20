File design shows Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya (right) visiting a Province Wellesley Renal Medifund Dialysis centre in Bukit Mertajam, Mar 5, 2017. — Bernama picBALIK PULAU, May 20 — The construction of a new incomparable hospital, finish with a dilettante services and apparatus in a Barat Daya district here, will be means to revoke overload during Penang Hospital (HPP).

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya pronounced a existent hospital, that usually has 81 beds but dilettante services, was not means to accommodate patients in a area that has a race firmness of some-more than 310,000 people.

“The race in this district is really vast and requires a vast sanatorium with during slightest 300 beds (complete with apparatus and specialists),” he told reporters after a discourse event on Aspirations of a 2050 National Health Transformation (TN50) during a Balik Pulau Polytechnic here, today.

Regarding a due construction of a new hospital, he pronounced a state supervision had offering a square of land of over 40 hectares nearby a MARA Junior Science College Balik Pulau as a plcae for a facility.

About a TN50 discourse today, Dr Hilmi pronounced he was really confident with a appearance and all a aspirations voiced by a several parties will be forwarded to a Prime Minister.

The two-and-a-half hour prolonged discourse event with Dr Hilmi and Medical Development executive Datuk Dr Azman Abu Bakar was attended by some-more than 2,800 participants, including employees of a Ministry of Health and NGOs. — Bernama

Comments

comments