Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Construction of new sanatorium in Balik Pulau will revoke overload during Penang Hospital, says dep minister

By   /  May 20, 2017  /  Comments Off on Construction of new sanatorium in Balik Pulau will revoke overload during Penang Hospital, says dep minister

    Print       Email

File design shows Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya (right) visiting a Province Wellesley Renal Medifund Dialysis centre in Bukit Mertajam, Mar 5, 2017. Bernama picFile design shows Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya (right) visiting a Province Wellesley Renal Medifund Dialysis centre in Bukit Mertajam, Mar 5, 2017. — Bernama picBALIK PULAU, May 20 — The construction of a new incomparable hospital, finish with a dilettante services and apparatus in a Barat Daya district here, will be means to revoke overload during Penang Hospital (HPP).

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya pronounced a existent hospital, that usually has 81 beds but dilettante services, was not means to accommodate patients in a area that has a race firmness of some-more than 310,000 people.

“The race in this district is really vast and requires a vast sanatorium with during slightest 300 beds (complete with apparatus and specialists),” he told reporters after a discourse event on Aspirations of a 2050 National Health Transformation (TN50) during a Balik Pulau Polytechnic here, today.

Regarding a due construction of a new hospital, he pronounced a state supervision had offering a square of land of over 40 hectares nearby a MARA Junior Science College Balik Pulau as a plcae for a facility.

About a TN50 discourse today, Dr Hilmi pronounced he was really confident with a appearance and all a aspirations voiced by a several parties will be forwarded to a Prime Minister.

The two-and-a-half hour prolonged discourse event with Dr Hilmi and Medical Development executive Datuk Dr Azman Abu Bakar was attended by some-more than 2,800 participants, including employees of a Ministry of Health and NGOs. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 7 hours ago on May 20, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: May 20, 2017 @ 7:08 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

PBS constant to BN, talks of fasten antithesis nonsense, says Ongkili

Read More →