KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — A Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police who was reported mislaid on Gunung Nuang, Hulu Langat yesterday was found protected this morning.

Kajang District Police Chief, ACP Othman Nanyan pronounced a 57-year-old officer was found about 9.50 am currently about 500 metres from a rise of a plcae of a climb.

He pronounced a plant was in a diseased condition though did not humour from any critical injury.

Othman pronounced a plant had climbed a towering together with a son and a daughter during about 7.30am yesterday and reached a rise during 11.45am.

“The plant who had reached a rise one hour progressing than his dual children, began a deplane earlier.

“However, when a victim’s children climbed down and reached a bottom of a mountain during about 7.15pm final night, they did not see their father,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

He pronounced about 25 officers and group from a several agencies including a Fire and Rescue Department and a Malaysian Civil Defence Force were involed in a hunt and rescue operation for a victim. — Bernama

