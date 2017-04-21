Activist Peter Chong (pictured right) has been reunited with his family, according to a police. — Picture pleasantness of Twitter/ KBAB51KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 16 — The military pronounced currently they handed romantic Peter Chong over to his family this afternoon after interviewing him, following his puzzling disappearance for roughly dual weeks.

Dang Wangi district military arch ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman told Malay Mail Online that a military available a matter from Chong directly during an airfield and upheld him to his family there.

“We handed over to a family during 2.15 pm.

“We didn’t move him to Dang Wangi station. We only available matter during a airport,” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted today.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar posted on Twitter that Chong has returned from Pattaya, Thailand, to Malaysia this afternoon.

Chong’s family had final seen him during their home 11 days ago on Apr 5 and subsequently lodged a military news on his disappearance.

