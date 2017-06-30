An undisclosed volume of income was found during a raid during a Ampang Jaya district military domicile trade room. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 23 ― Police found an undisclosed volume of income of what is believed to be coercion income during a raid during a Ampang Jaya district military domicile trade room final Tuesday.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim pronounced behaving on a open tip-off, a group from a Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department raided a room and questioned 8 trade policemen.

“If needs be, we will catch them,” he told a press discussion here today.

The box is being investigated underneath Section 384 of a Penal Code.

Earlier, Noor Rashid witnessed a handing-over of duties rite of a Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department executive Datuk Seri Muhammad Sabtu Osman.

Muhammad Sabtu, who will go on mandatory retirement on Wednesday, handed over a rod of bureau to his successor, Datuk Amer Awal.

Muhammad Sabtu began his career with a force as probationary examiner on Jan 1, 1976. He was allocated as VAT 69 Commando autocratic officer, United Nations spectator in Croatia, Kuala Lumpur military arch and Sarawak Police Commissioner. ― Bernama

