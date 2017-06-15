Video screenshot purportedly shows a child holding device used for smoking drugs in a vehicle.ALOR SETAR, Jun 14 — Police have incarcerated a mom of a three-year-old child who was video-recorded allegedly inebriated on syabu, that went viral on amicable media recently.

Kedah Police chief, SAC Mior Farid Al Athrash Wahid pronounced a 27-year-old mom of a toddler was incarcerated during 1.30 pm currently during a detective’s bureau of a Kuala Muda District Police Headquarters (IPD) for serve investigation.

It was learnt that a non-governmental organization had located a mom and toddler and had sent them to a Kuala Muda IPD (to assistance a military in their review on a case).

“The suspect, who is staying in Taman Gurun Jaya, has been detained. Further investigations found that a tangible aim of a think to record a video of her son was to provoke her ex-husband.

“The think pronounced there was no drugs in a siren in question. The think who was incarcerated for serve review was not remanded since she is 8 months pregnant,” he pronounced in a matter today.

He pronounced a victim’s mom also had dual prior annals involving drugs and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Mior Farid Al Athrash pronounced a think and a plant were taken to a sanatorium to have their blood samples taken.

“A urine exam on a plant valid disastrous and he has been placed in a children’s sentinel for serve examination.

“Police have also contacted a Kuala Muda Social Welfare Department for serve movement on a victim,’ he said.

He pronounced military were still sport for a beloved of a victim’s mother.

Yesterday, a grandmother of a victim, aged 53 years, had lodged a military news after observation 7 video recordings that were sent by her former daughter-in-law’s boyfriend. — Bernama

