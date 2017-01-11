A shade constraint of a ‘Thaipusam Spraying Group’s’ Facebook page. KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 ― The military pronounced they are perplexing to lane down those behind a Facebook organisation that threatened to mist paint a bodies of Hindu women who dress “inappropriately” during a Thaipusam festival subsequent month.

In a news by The Star Online, a military urged a open to surprise them of any applicable information per a “Thaipusam Spraying Group”.

“What these people are formulation to do is unlawful, and we will not concede it.

“If anyone is held violation a law, they will be dealt with,” Selangor military arch Comm Datuk Abdul Samah Mat told a portal.

Abdul Samah positive a open that a military will say confidence during a festival, distinguished with processions towards temples such as in Batu Caves and George Town.

Meanwhile, Hindu Sangam Religious Advisory Board member Dr Thilagavathy Kanagaretnam was reported fortifying a group, claiming that a goal to forestall women dressed inappropriately was not wrong.

Despite that, Thilagavathy certified that their designed actions were “drastic”.

Thaipusam Task Force coordinator G. Gunaraj was also reported observant that it will not acquit such vigilantism.

“There is a dress formula that should be followed and we can usually teach people to follow it. We can’t force them and it is not right to do so,” Gunaraj said.

The open Facebook organisation called “Thaipusam Spraying Group” was recently combined by one “Henry Barnabas”, with some-more than 140 members during a time of writing.

