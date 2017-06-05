Bottles of honey, chocolate bars and cakes suspected to enclose ganja, are seen during Bukit Aman May 30, 2017. ― Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, May 30 ― Police incarcerated a male called “Dr Ganja” and his dual assistants and seized several products that were suspected to enclose ganja value RM16,000 during a residence in Kampung Delek Dalam, Klang on Friday.

In a operation that began during 12.30pm, all a suspects aged between 35 and 58 years aged comprising dual internal group and a lady with Indonesian citizenship, were arrested by a Special Tactics and Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING).

Deputy Director of a Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) Bukit Aman, Datuk Kang Chez Chiang pronounced they were active in estimate products such as honey, cakes, oil and margarine churned with ganja allegedly for medicinal purposes.

According to Kang, all a products were sole and promoted around a amicable website Facebook and on WeChat and WhatsApp applications.

“The military seized 18 plants believed to be ganja, 72 kilogrammes of what were suspected to be ganja seedlings, 66 bottles of honey, 70 chocolate bars churned with ganja and other ingredients,” he pronounced during a media discussion during Bukit Aman, here today.

He pronounced a suspects were believed to have been active in a bootleg business for a past 5 months and were regulating a residence as a corner for smoking ganja.

Investigations suggested that a cakes and chocolates churned with ganja were sole during between RM5 and RM25.

He pronounced that a products were sole in a Klang Valley and that all a suspects were certain of a ganja “THC” (Tetra Hydrocannibol).

Kang pronounced all a suspects were remanded for 7 days adult to Jun 2 for serve review and a box was being investigated underneath Section 39B of a Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, Kang pronounced military had incarcerated 76,738 people and seized several forms of drugs valued during some-more than RM99 million via a nation given early Jan until final Thursday (May 25). ― Bernama

