MIRI, Feb 16 ― Police have arrested a 23-year aged automobile automechanic in tie with a Facebook posting on a lady purported to have been raped and murdered here.

Miri Police Chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat pronounced a think from Long Atap, Akah, in Ulu Baram, was arrested during 11.30pm yesterday following a military news that was lodged after a posting went viral on a amicable media.

He pronounced military seized a handphone belonging to a suspect.

“Police have conducted review and found that a posting was not true,” he pronounced in a matter here today.

He pronounced a think would be investigated underneath Section 233 of a Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for fake posting on a amicable media.

Khoo pronounced a Facebook posting had combined stress and panic among a open a city.

He pronounced a Facebook comment regulating a name “Ody Chica Rito” had uploaded a design of a lady in a bare fibbing on a highway on a Miri Community II and Miri City Community Facebook pages yesterday, causing a picture to turn viral on a amicable media.

The comment owners claimed that a lady was raped, murdered and dumped nearby a quick food grill in Miri city. ― Bernama

