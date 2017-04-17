Activist Peter Chong (pictured right) has been reunited with his family, according to a police. — Picture pleasantness of Twitter/ KBAB51KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 16 — The bizarre “disappearance” of romantic Peter Chong took another turn as military pronounced he claimed to have been abducted in Thailand after going there to examine a Malaysian Christian pastor’s abduction.

Kuala Lumpur military arch Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh pronounced Chong, who returned to Malaysia currently after going blank for 11 days, had told internal military that he had trafficked to Thailand to accommodate someone with information on Pastor Raymond Koh’s disappearance.

“According to him, he had left to Hadyai with a goal of assembly his source who will exhibit some-more info on a disappearance of Pastor.

“Upon reaching Hadyai he claims to be kidnapped there and brought to Pattaya. Upon release, he contacted his son who bought his lapse ticket,” Amar Singh told Malay Mail Online in a WhatsApp summary when contacted today.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar posted on Twitter that Chong has returned from Pattaya, Thailand, to Malaysia this afternoon.

Dang Wangi district military arch ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman told Malay Mail Online that a military available a matter from Chong directly during a airfield and upheld him to his family there during 2.15pm.

National news group Bernama reported Kuala Lumpur police’s crime review dialect arch SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa as confirming that Chong reached Kuala Lumpur International Airport during around 12pm on a Malindo Air moody and that he was healthy.

Chong’s family had final seen him during their home 11 days ago on Apr 5 and subsequently lodged a military news on his disappearance.

On Feb 13, Koh was abducted in extended illumination in Petaling Jaya and has remained blank given with no reports of release final to his family.

MORE TO COME

Comments

comments