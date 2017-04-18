IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar pronounced a investigations on 1MDB have been resolved for ‘some time’. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 12 ― The military pronounced currently a review on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) has been completed, and a applicable papers on a box have been handed over a Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar pronounced a investigations have been resolved for “some time”.

“Police is questioning 1MDB as a whole. We have finished a review and we have handed over a review papers to a AGC,” he told reporters during a press discussion during Bukit Aman today.

The military arch however simplified that his force is not concerned in a examine on former 1MDB auxiliary SRC International.

“We are not concerned in a SRC case. The military is not investigating,” Khalid said.

He was responding to a criticism done by Attorney-General Tan Sri Apandi Ali, who reportedly requested for a Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission’s examine of SRC to be finished soon.

In Apr final year, state news group Bernama reported that a military had shaped an review group for a 1MDB to scrutinize a news of a Public Accounts Committee.

Khalid had afterwards pronounced a review team, headed by him, would examine a government’s vital investment association underneath Section 409 of a Penal Code and Section 420 of a same formula if any component of crack of trust or rascal was found.

