Chuah pronounced Selva Kumar could lapse to Penang as he had lived in a state before and still had kin here. — File pic BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 6 — The military will constantly guard a activities of convicted sequence assailant S. Selva Kumar who is approaching to lapse to Malaysia currently from Canada, pronounced Penang Police arch Datuk Chuah Ghee Lye.

He pronounced there was a good probability that Selva Kumar, 56, would lapse to Penang as he had lived in a state before and still had kin here.

Chuah pronounced a military could not levy any restrictions on him as he had a right to lead a normal life after carrying served his sentence.

“The military can't catch him in this nation formed quite on his rapist record since he has been subjected to a suitable chastisement abroad … so he is giveaway to lapse to Malaysia.

“We do not have any information as to either he will live in Penang or elsewhere,” he pronounced to reporters after rising a Penang-level ‘Jom Kembali ke Sekolah’ (Let’s Return to School) programme during Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Taman Sejahtera here today.

Selva Kumar is approaching to lapse to Malaysia currently after carrying served his 24-year jail tenure in Canada for 19 depends of passionate assault, 28 depends of administering a drug or noxious substance, 10 depends of several kinds of attack and a dozen other charges, including extortion.

Several news portals had reported that Selva Kumar who hails from Perak was approaching to live in Penang since he had kin in that state. — Bernama

Comments

comments