Watson Nyambek conducting a hospital for students of SMK Agama Igan in Mukah, Sarawak final year. — Picture pleasantness of Watson NyambekKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 24 — Sarawak military will call in a radio programme horde after former inhabitant competitor Watson Nyambek lodged a news opposite him for allegedly derisive a name of a ex-athlete’s father.

According to The Star Online news portal, Sarawak CID arch Senior Asst Comm Datuk Dev Kumar reliable both Watson’s news and a following investigation.

“We have personal a box underneath Section 504 of a Penal Code for conscious insult to incite a crack of a peace,” he was quoted as observant in a report.

“We will be bringing in a presenter and a writer of a uncover for questioning.”

The corruption is punishable with no some-more than dual years’ seizure on conviction.

In a shred of a “Sukan Tak Sentral” comedy programme final week, presenter Azizul Ammar Abu Hassan done bleating noises when pronouncing a name of Watson’s father.

Azizul and a show’s producers have given apologised.

Comments

comments