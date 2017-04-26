Activist Peter Chong (pictured right) has been reunited with his family, according to a police. — Picture pleasantness of Twitter/ KBAB51SHAH ALAM, Apr 19 ― The Selangor military is approaching to call romantic Peter Chong shortly to record his matter to promote review into a disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh Keng Joo, who was reported blank given final February.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department head SAC Fadzil Ahmat pronounced this followed reports claiming that Chong had information on a blank 62-year-old pastor.

“So, we have to check (with Chong on a information) as review on a blank box involving a paster is ongoing,” he told reporters after display of admiration letters to 18 policemen during a Selangor military fortuitous domicile here today.

The admiration letters were presented by Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) executive Datuk Wan Ramli Wan Abdullah to a policemen for branch divided bribes that were offering to them while they were on duty.

Also benefaction were Selangor emissary military arch Datuk Mohd Fuad Abdul Latiff.

Prior to this, a military had personal a pastor’s disappearance as an abduction case of abduction and not abduction as there was no direct for ransom.

Also blank with a priest were Peter Chong, 54, who is an help to Subang Member of Parliament R. Sivarasa; Perlis Hope Welfare Organisation (Perlis Hope) activist, Amri Che Mat, 43; Pastor Joshua Hilmy and his wife, Ruth.

Choong, who was reported blank final Apr 6, arrived during a Kuala Lumpur International Airport on a Malindo moody final Sunday from Pattaya in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Fuad, in his speech, reminded members of a Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to stay divided from hurtful activities to raise a picture of a force and a people’s certainty towards PDRM.

“All PDRM members should take extreme measures by implementing a 0 toleration towards crime by holding movement opposite any people who wish or try to offer bribes to a police,” he added. ― Bernama

Comments

comments