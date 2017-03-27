Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein vocalization during a National Transformation 2050 (TN50) Dialogue in and with a 2017 LIMA Exhibition in Langkawi, Mar 25, 2017. — Bernama picLANGKAWI, Mar 25 — The Malaysian Armed Forces’ cyber counterclaim complement that would emerge as a best such complement in a Southeast Asian segment will start full operations in Oct this year.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein pronounced currently a system, that had been grown dual years ago, directed to boost a country’s preparedness in confronting cyber threats.

“This (cyber threat) is an area which, in a context of a country’s defence, contingency be taken seriously,” he told reporters after participating in a National Transformation 2050 (TN50) Dialogue : The Future of National Defence, here.

He pronounced that before a complement was grown fully, a Malaysian armed army had already succeeded in thwarting several cyber attacks by certain parties, though he declined serve comment.

“If we divulge some-more than this, we fear that those who are examination us will know of a (cyber counterclaim system) capability,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hishammuddin pronounced his method was study in fact another new grant intrigue for about 176,000 troops crew who had now late though had not perceived their pension.

He pronounced Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was approaching to announce a new intrigue during a rising of a Warriors’ Day this year.

“(For a moment) many things have to be discussed with a stakeholders though we have already identified several stairs brazen (towards scheming a new scheme),” he said.

With courtesy to a dialogue, he pronounced a participants endangered had given certain inputs and his method would combine with a Youth and Sports Ministry to finalise a aspirations of TN50 per a country’s defence.

The dialogue, that was also attended by Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, concerned about 600 participants comprising university students, girl leaders and a National Service Training Programme alumni. — Bernama

