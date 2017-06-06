PETALING JAYA, Jun 5 — A integrate were charged in a Magistrate’s Court here currently with caning their son to death.

No defence were available from Aaron Teoh Eng Wan, 34, and his mother En Sit Mooi, 36, tentative send of a box to a High Court.

They are indicted of murdering Adrian Teoh Wai Kit aged 9 years in Subang Jaya between 2pm and 3.30pm on May 26, as charged underneath Section 302 of a Penal Code review with Section 34 of a same code, that carries a imperative genocide judgment on conviction.

The integrate were also charged in a Sessions Court with physically abusing their son regularly regulating dual canes during a same place, time and date.

The assign underneath Section 31(1)(b) of a Child Act 2001 carries a limit excellent of RM50,000 or a excellent of adult to 20 years or both, on conviction.

Both decider Azwarnida Affandi and court Zaki Asyraf Zubir set Jul 12 for remention. Deputy open prosecutor Natasha Chin Le Jy and Nadiah Malik Fauzie did not introduce bail for a twin who were unrepresented. — Bernama

