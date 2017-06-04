The preference on either Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak can meddle in a fit brought by Datuk Zaid Ibrahim opposite Ambank Islamic Berhad will be famous on Jul 28. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 1 — The preference on either Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak can meddle in a fit brought by former apportion in a Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Zaid Ibrahim opposite Ambank Islamic Berhad will be famous on Jul 28.

The ex-parte imagining fit was filed by Zaid opposite Ambank Islamic Berhad to get a bank to exhibit 5 accounts allegedly owned by a primary apportion in a bank amounting to RM2.6 billion.

High Court Judicial Commissioner Rohani Ismail set a date in chambers after conference submissions by warn Datuk Mohd Hafarizam Harun, representing Najib, and warn Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram for Zaid.

Mohd Hafarizam, when met by reporters, pronounced he argued that Najib had an seductiveness in a box and if a focus of a primary apportion as an intervener was not allowed, it would be unjust to him.

On Dec 14, 2016, Najib practical to meddle in a ex-parte imagining fit filed by Zaid opposite AmBank.

Zaid in his fit filed on Oct 21 2016, among others, seeks to obtain a justice sequence to concede him or his warn to check a 5 accounts allegedly owned by Najib. — Bernama

