ALOR SETAR, Mar 14 ― The Sessions Court here currently condemned a glow and rescue hire conduct to 40 months’ jail and RM60,000 fine, for dual depends of corruption.

Judge Zanol Rashid Hussain handed down a judgment on Yaakob Hassan, 49.

The decider had found Yaakob guilty of a offences final Mar 8, though bound currently for sentencing as Yaakob was afterwards incarcerated underneath a Prevention of Crime Act.

He condemned Yaakob to 20 months’ jail and RM50,000 fine, in default 10 months’ jail, for a initial offence, and 20 months’ jail and RM10,000 fine, in default dual months’ jail, for a second offence, to be served parallel from today.

However, Zanol Rashid authorised a stay of a judgment tentative an appeal, though systematic Yaakob to compensate a excellent today.

On a initial count, Yaakob was charged with soliciting cheat of RM10,000 by a write call to an particular that was done during 7.46 pm on Oct 13, 2012.

The income was as an provocation for Yaakob to assistance tighten a military review in tie with a detain of another person.

The second count was for usurpation RM2,000 from a particular for a same purpose in a room during a Fire and Rescue hire during Jalan Kasap, Langkawi, during 3pm on Oct 14, 2012.

Both a charges were done underneath Section 16(a)(A) of a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, that provides an seizure for adult to 20 years and excellent of not reduction than 5 times a volume of cheat involved, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, on conviction.

The charge was conducted by emissary open prosecutor from MACC, A Hafiizh Abu Bakar, while counsel Paramjit Singh represented Yaakob. ― Bernama

Comments

comments