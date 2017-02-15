PKR boss Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pic) and dual others have been systematic by a High Court to compensate RM70,000 in indemnification to Felda. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The High Court here systematic PKR boss Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and dual others to compensate RM70,000 in indemnification to a Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) and a subsidiary.

The insult box pertained to dual articles published in 2010 in PKR’s journal Suara Keadilan.

Deputy Registrar Norfauzani Mohd Nordin done a preference in chambers currently during a repairs comment procedure.

The plaintiffs were represented by warn Nor Emelia Mohd Iszeham while Wan Azizah, Senator Dr Syed Husin Ali and author of a articles, Rusnizam Mahat, by warn Francis Pereira.

On Aug 16, 2010, Felda and Felda Global Ventures Holdings Sdn Bhd filed a RM200 million insult fit in honour of dual news reports published by Suara Keadilan on Jun 22 and Jun 29, 2010.

The plaintiffs purported that an essay with a streamer “Felda Bankrap” and another, “Bina Bangunan RM662 juta Hanya Libatkan Tiga Individu,” accompanied by a sketch captioned “Kontroversi” had tarnished their image.

On Sep 30, 2014, Suara Keadilan former editor Dzulkarnain Taib, who was primarily named as one of a defendants, tendered an reparation to a plaintiffs.

He settled that a articles were erring and published by Suara Keadilan to intentionally slur a plaintiffs and repairs their reputation.

On Oct 17, 2014, a High Court ruled in foster of Felda and a subsidiary.

Meanwhile, Nor Emelia pronounced when met by reporters that a justice also systematic a defendants to compensate 8 per cent seductiveness from a settlement date compartment ordering of a box today. — Bernama

