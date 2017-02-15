Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Court orders Wan Azizah, dual others to compensate RM70,000 to Felda

By   /  February 15, 2017  /  Comments Off on Court orders Wan Azizah, dual others to compensate RM70,000 to Felda

    Print       Email

PKR boss Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pic) and dual others have been systematic by a High Court to compensate RM70,000 in indemnification to Felda. Picture by Saw Siow Feng PKR boss Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pic) and dual others have been systematic by a High Court to compensate RM70,000 in indemnification to Felda. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — The High Court here systematic PKR boss Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and dual others to compensate RM70,000 in indemnification to a Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) and a subsidiary.

The insult box pertained to dual articles published in 2010 in PKR’s journal Suara Keadilan.

Deputy Registrar Norfauzani Mohd Nordin done a preference in chambers currently during a repairs comment procedure.

The plaintiffs were represented by warn Nor Emelia Mohd Iszeham while Wan Azizah, Senator Dr Syed Husin Ali and author of a articles, Rusnizam Mahat, by warn Francis Pereira.

On Aug 16, 2010, Felda and Felda Global Ventures Holdings Sdn Bhd filed a RM200 million insult fit in honour of dual news reports published by Suara Keadilan on Jun 22 and Jun 29, 2010.

The plaintiffs purported that an essay with a streamer “Felda Bankrap” and another, “Bina Bangunan RM662 juta Hanya Libatkan Tiga Individu,” accompanied by a sketch captioned “Kontroversi” had tarnished their image.

On Sep 30, 2014, Suara Keadilan former editor Dzulkarnain Taib, who was primarily named as one of a defendants, tendered an reparation to a plaintiffs.

He settled that a articles were erring and published by Suara Keadilan to intentionally slur a plaintiffs and repairs their reputation.

On Oct 17, 2014, a High Court ruled in foster of Felda and a subsidiary.

Meanwhile, Nor Emelia pronounced when met by reporters that a justice also systematic a defendants to compensate 8 per cent seductiveness from a settlement date compartment ordering of a box today. — Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 10 hours ago on February 15, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: February 15, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Jet CEO says mile-high Quran classes catering to ‘millionaires’

Read More →