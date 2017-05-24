Jamal and his supporters submitted a illustration to a Attorney-General’s Chambers to find a examination on a assign opposite them. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — The Ampang Magistrate Court here currently set Jul 6 to confirm a illustration box involving authority of a Red Movement NGO Coalition Malaysia Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos and 9 of his supporters who were charged with rioting in Ampang Point final November.

Magistrate Mohamad Firdaus Sadina Ali set a date after emissary open prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim sensitive a justice that a assign had perceived a illustration on a assign from a defence.

Jamal, who is Sungai Besar Umno arch and his supporters submitted a illustration to a Attorney-General’s Chambers to find a examination on a assign opposite them.

They were represented by counsel Datuk Mohd Imran Tamrin.

On Apr 13, Jamal, 47, along with Reza Jamin, 37, Ariffin Abu Bakar, 47, Mohd Shabudin Abu Hassan, 47, Izzrul Idris, 32, Hasannen Zikri Harizan, 24, Mohd Faiz Amirul Mahsan, 22, Mohd Yusoff Mohd Sharif, 26, Abd Razak Hassan, 29, and R. Balaguru, 30, pleaded not guilty to a charge.

They were alleged, as members of an wrong assembly, to have used assault to conflict a law.

The corruption was allegedly committed in a building of a Ampang Point selling centre, Ampang Jaya, during 4 pm on Nov 13, 2016.

The assign underneath Section 147 of a Penal Code provides an seizure for adult to dual years, or fine, or both, if convicted.

All of them also pleaded not guilty to an choice assign underneath Section 14 of a Minor Offences Act 1955 with behaving aggressively by crashing into a military separator and disrupting assent during a same time and place.

The law provides a limit excellent of RM100 on conviction.

On Nov 13, 2916, Jamal lodged a military news claiming he was strike by an different individual, causing damage to his face.

He pronounced a occurrence occurred about 4 pm when he and 150 of his supporters were pronounced to have been trailing Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin who was compelling a Bersih convene during a selling centre. — Bernama

