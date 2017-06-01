KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 ― The High Court here currently set Aug 1 to hear a focus for a authorised examination filed by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Muhammad Zahid Md Arip to plea a preference to systematise a Auditor-General’s news on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) as central secret.

Judge Datuk Wira Kamaludin Md Said set a date in chambers in a participation of warn Mohamed Haniff Khatri Abdulla representing Muhammad Zahid and warn N. Ganeson representing Mohamed Azmin.

Also benefaction were comparison sovereign warn Shamsul Bolhassan representing a respondents, namely Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, former Auditor-General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang and a Malaysian Government.

Mohamed Azmin and Muhammad Zahid filed a focus alone on Aug 15 and 5 final year.

In his application, Mohamed Azmin is seeking for a stipulation that Najib had acted in dispute of interest, in arising a certificate underneath Section 2B of a Official Secrets Act 1972, to Ambrin, directing him to systematise his news on 1MDB as an “official secret”.

Azmin is also seeking for another stipulation that a sequence by Ambrin on a 1MDB news as “official secret” underneath a OSA was wrong and “ultra vires” (beyond a power) of a Federal Constitution, a OSA and a Audit Act 1957.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Zahid, who is former devout personality of Pertubuhan Tolak Individu Bernama Anwar Ibrahim (TIBAI) filed a authorised bid opposite a same respondents, seeking an sequence to make a 1MDB final news publicly accessible.

On Jan 11, a High Court postulated both of them leave to ensue with their authorised examination seeking to declassify a review news on 1MDB. ― Bernama

Comments

comments