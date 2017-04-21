Crown Prince Naruhito speaks to students after his special harangue during Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 15 ― Making his lass revisit to Malaysia, Japan’s Crown Prince Naruhito hailed a tighten ties enjoyed between a dual countries and fondly removed his parents’ prior trips here.

He pronounced a accessible and mild ties between both nations had been indifferent for a past 60 years, with Tokyo and Kuala Lumpur carrying determined tactful family on Aug 31, 1957 ― a day Malaysia announced a independence.

“The shared attribute is now tighten in several areas such as a technological and informative spheres as good as in a domestic and mercantile fields,” he pronounced in his special harangue during Universiti Malaya (UM) here yesterday.

He pronounced that Malaysia’s “Look East Policy” supposing a backdrop of such accessible family which, among others, saw over 4,000 UM students carrying left for Japan for their studies.

“As many as 16,000 gifted Malaysian youths were dispatched to Japan as students and trainees, combining loyalty with Japanese people and personification a critical purpose in a growth of Malaysia on their return,” Prince Naruhito said. ― Bernama

Comments

comments