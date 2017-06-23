Loading...
Cuepacs seeking 3pc compensate travel for polite servants

By   /  June 23, 2017  /  Comments Off on Cuepacs seeking 3pc compensate travel for polite servants

Cuepacs called on a supervision to examination several incentives such as a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA), Vehicle Allowance and Regional Allowance. Reuters picCuepacs called on a supervision to examination several incentives such as a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA), Vehicle Allowance and Regional Allowance.  — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, Jun 20 ― The Congress of Unions of Employees in a Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has appealed to a supervision to cruise lifting a simple salaries of polite servants by 3 per cent in a 2018 Budget.

Its boss Datuk Azih Muda pronounced if approved, a boost would assistance soothe a weight of 62,000 polite servants in a B40 difficulty confronting a high cost of living.    

“The cost of vital has left adult by 8 per cent and a conditions is among a factors that contributed to low-income polite servants being impeded by debts.

“As such, we wish a income travel offer to be given due care to soothe polite servants during a smallest salary turn of RM1,200 per month,” he told a media discussion after chairing a Cuepacs assembly here today.

Cuepacs also called on a supervision to examination several incentives such as a Cost of Living Allowance (COLA), Vehicle Allowance and Regional Allowance that have not been reviewed for utterly a prolonged time.  

“At a moment, a COLA rate perceived by polite servants is opposite and we wish it to be reviewed and streamlined during a proclamation of a entrance budget,” he said.

In this regard, Azih also uttered his regrets as Cuepacs was not invited to join a bill  consultation event hold with a Prime Minister recently and could not lift a views of a kinship on interest of polite servants.

He pronounced as a physique representing 1.6 million polite servants, Cuepacs hoped it would be invited to benefaction a voice of parties it was representing. ― Bernama

