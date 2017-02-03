Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron pronounced a conditions could give a disastrous impact on internal Islamic speakers as if they were not competent to evangelise to a people. — Bernama picMALACCA, Feb 2 — The Malacca Islamic Religious Department (Jaim) and a Malacca Islamic Religious Council (Maim) have been urged to quell a liquid of unfamiliar Islamic speakers into a state.

“We will set stricter conditions for a entrance of unfamiliar Islamic speakers to quell a widespread of disastrous things or issues from arising,” he added.

A sum of 157 Islamic speakers from Indonesia, Libya, Pakistan, Syria, Thailand, Yemen, Egypt, Lebanon, Singapore, India, Iraq and Jordan had entered Malacca given 2015. — Bernama

