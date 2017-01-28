Customs eyes to collect RM40-RM42b in GST this year

Datuk Seri Khazali Ahmad says a Royal Malaysian Customs Department targets to collect between RM40 billion and RM42 billion in GST this year. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, Jan 21 ― The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD) targets to collect between RM40 billion and RM42 billion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) this year compared with RM41.2 billion in 2016, pronounced a Director-General Datuk Seri Khazali Ahmad.

He pronounced a dialect would continue with a programmes to rivet a people generally traders to safeguard they know a taxation regime further.

“The new taxation has been implemented for one year and 10 months and we wish to teach them to be some-more associating on GST.

“However, during a implementation, RMCD has seen vestiges of success to coax us to continue implementing it some-more successfully,” he pronounced to reporters after a 1Malaysia Customs Charity Cycling programme here, today.

At a RMCD level, Khazali pronounced reforms had also been undertaken including implementing a Custom Blue Ocean Strategy involving all units so as to urge a corporate governance of a GST system.

To-date, there were about 431,000 companies purebred underneath a GST taxation complement and a dialect would continue with a efforts to detect companies that were authorised for registration, generally online businesses, he said.

“RMCD has not identified a series of online companies in Malaysia though we trust there are many that have not purebred with us,” he said.

“Customs will continue to detect a online businesses that have a threshold value of RM500,000 possibly offline or online as they are all theme to a GST taxation,” he said. ― Bernama

