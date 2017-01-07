A Customs officer arranges a seized spike during KLIA. — Picture by Malay Mail

SEPANG, Jan 5 — Some 254 pieces of elephant tusks value RM7.23 million were seized by a KL International Airport Customs Department from a airport’s giveaway trade section room on Jan 1.

The tusks, weighing 846.2kg and packaged in 17 boxes, arrived from a Kinshasa International Airport in a Democratic Republic of Congo after transiting during a Ataturk Airport in Istanbul, Turkey.

Department executive Datuk Hamzah Sundang pronounced a boxes, that were detected following a open tip-off, left Istanbul at 2am on Jan 1, and arrived in Kuala Lumpur at 5.45pm the same day.

“We are still perplexing to locate a culprits behind a shipment, and are questioning a purpose and use of these tusks,” he said.

“The atmosphere waybill on a boxes had been labelled as ‘wood samples’ and were addressed to a self-existent residence in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Hamzah pronounced Malaysia was not used as a movement indicate by spike smugglers.

“Investigations showed a shipments were meant to arrive here,” he said.

The trade of elephant tusks is bootleg underneath a International Trade Act Concerning Endangered Species 2008, as good as underneath a Customs Order (Ban on Imports) 2012.

Trade of such materials is usually authorised with an concomitant permit, that can usually be released by a Department of Wildlife and National Parks.

Those who violate these laws can be subjected to a excellent of adult to 20 times a confiscated value, a jail judgment no longer than 3 years, or both.

“Last year, a dialect destitute 9 attempts to filch in tusks, weighing a sum of 1.2 tonnes and valued during RM10.9 million,” Hamzah said.

He pronounced a dialect had in 2015 thwarted 6 attempts involving 259.9kg of tusks valued during RM2.3 million.

Demand for such equipment were mostly from China and Vietnam, where they would be forged into musical equipment or used for medicinal purpose.

Hamzah urged members of a open to hit a dialect during 1-800-88-8855 if they had information on bootlegging activities.

He pronounced a informers’ temperament would be kept tip and they would be rewarded if a spill led to a successful bust.

