Lawyer Eric Paulsen (pic) says bail has been set during RM1,500 for cyclist Muhammad Nur Rabbani Shariffhuddin. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — A cyclist was charged currently with regulating rapist force to hinder a Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) officer after a supposed rumpus during a criticism opposite a impounding of bicycles.

Muhammad Nur Rabbani Shariffhuddin, 23, pleaded not guilty during a magistrate’s justice here to a assign underneath Section 353 of a Penal Code.

“Bail is RM1,500. Mention date set for 15 March,” Muhammad Nur Rabbani’s counsel Eric Paulsen told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

Human rights organisation Lawyers for Liberty pronounced that Muhammad Nur Rabbani was arrested during a scuffle when plain-clothed DBKL officers allegedly attempted to miscarry a proof by a organisation of cyclists in a city yesterday morning opposite bicycle impounds.

The Star Online reported yesterday that a organisation of cyclists claimed that DBKL coercion officers had heckled and slapped one of them during their protest, while a DBKL officer had claimed that one of a cyclists had punched him.

A cyclist reportedly complained recently that there was not adequate parking bays for bicycles in a city.

Comments

comments