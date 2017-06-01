Loading...
Daily says contemptible over ‘terrorist’ title and Muslim request image

The Stars front page story on a Malaysian militant personality was accompanied by a sketch of Muslims praying during a mosque in Putrajaya. Picture by Boo Su-LynThe Star’s front page story on a Malaysian militant personality was accompanied by a sketch of Muslims praying during a mosque in Putrajaya. — Picture by Boo Su-LynKUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The Star apologised currently for a front page headlining a militant personality together with an separate design of Muslims praying on a initial day of Ramadan.

The internal English-language daily pronounced it has been a use over a past decade or so to tell on a front page a design of Muslims during a initial “terawih” prayers during a Muslim fasting month.

“This year, there was an hapless fluke of a lead story being of a militant leader, that led to many joining a title and a picture, that was never a goal of a newspaper,” The Star said.

“On hindsight, The Star should have been some-more perceptive and supportive to a feelings of a Muslim readers. We unequivocally apologize for a blunder of visualisation on a part,” it added.

Leaders from both Umno Youth and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Youth have lambasted The Star’s front page yesterday that published a title “Malaysian militant leader”, that was referring to a story on former techer incited Islamic State militant Dr Mahmud Ahmad, above an picture of Muslims praying during a Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin mosque in Putrajaya on a initial day of Ramadan.

Amanah Youth arch Mohd Sany Hamzan called on a Home Ministry to take action, while Pahang Umno Youth arch Shahar Abdullah pronounced a daily’s front page was descent as it seemed to couple terrorism to Muslims.

