Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid pronounced he has nonetheless to accept a full news on a repairs caused by floods. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPADANG TERAP, Jan 28 — The repairs on propagandize properties in a initial call of floods in Kelantan, Terengganu and Sabah final Dec is estimated during RM10 million.

Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said, however, he had not perceived a full news on a repairs caused by a second call of floods influenced a schools in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Perak and Sabah progressing this month.

“For a second call of floods we design a sum value of indemnification to be aloft than a initial call and we will take evident movement to correct a influenced schools.

“However, we still couldn’t correct a indemnification caused by a initial call of floods yet, even yet we have already sent out allocation warrants to a particular states,” he told reporters after officiating a Felda Lubuk Merbau’s golden festival jubilee here today.

The new floods have resulted a closure of some-more than dozens of schools

with some-more than 15,000 students in Kelantan and Terengganu adversely affected. In a meantime, Mahdzir, who is also Padang Terap member of Parliament

suggested that a square of land allocated for teachers’ buliding for Sekolah Kebangsaan Lubuk Merbau to be handed over to a Federal Land Development Authority (FELDA) for a purpose of housing construction for a second era of Felda Lubuk Merbau residents.

“The buliding were built for a chain of teachers in a 1970s, though with today’s increasingly complicated infrastructure, many teachers opted to live outward and it is usually assigned by one or dual tenants,” he said. — Bernama

