DAP councillor slams photos labelling her ‘attacker’ of Islamic bodies

Syerleena Abdul Rashid display a design that was common on amicable media in George Town Mar 8, 2017. — Picture by Opalyn MokGEORGE TOWN, Mar 8 — A Muslim DAP city councillor has lodged a military news yesterday over images widespread on amicable media labelling her an “attacker” of Islamic institutions.

Syerleena Abdul Rashid pronounced currently an design of her holding her promise as a councillor were doctored to contend she had affianced to “attack” Islamic institutions, generally a sovereign Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim), on interest of DAP.

She pronounced a print was common on Facebook by an comment named “Johny Wick”.

On another Facebook page called “Darul Ehsan Leaks”, with 17,000 followers, a design of her and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng with a same wordings were shared.

“I trust this was posted after my explanation square criticising Jakim was published,” a DAP Wanita’s partner broadside secretary told a press discussion during a Penang DAP domicile here.

Syerleena pronounced her explanation was usually to remind Malaysians not to acquit hatred, and to tell Jakim to be some-more obliged generally with reports of “hate-filled” sermons in mosques recently.

“These claims on a images are damning and lies,” she said.

She hoped a military will examine and detain those behind swelling such lies about her.

Amanah Youth emissary arch Saiful Azwan Abdul Malik pronounced images like these were apparently attempts to make DAP demeanour like an anti-Islam party.

“They are regulating sacrament to erode a people’s trust and certainty in Pakatan Harapan as we get tighten to ubiquitous elections,” he said.

