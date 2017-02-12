Loading...
DAP personality rubbishes Zaid’s explain Dr M is Opposition Leader

By   /  February 12, 2017

DAP's Gobind Singh Deo (pic) has discharged Datuk Zaid Ibrahims explain that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is their de facto leader. Picture by Saw Siow FengDAP’s Gobind Singh Deo (pic) has discharged Datuk Zaid Ibrahim’s explain that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is their de facto leader. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 ― There has been no “silent agreement” among a Opposition that former primary apportion Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is their de facto leader, DAP’s Gobind Singh Deo today.

In dismissing a explain done by Datuk Zaid Ibrahim, who only assimilated DAP progressing this week, Gobind pronounced that such a matter was never discussed in a DAP care previously.

“I find it bizarre that Zaid has selected to make such an proclamation as a DAP member but initial consulting a celebration leadership. He should know better,” Gobind, who is a DAP executive executive cabinet member, pronounced in a matter to Malay Mail Online.

Zaid, a former de facto law minister, done a explain in an talk with Malay Mail Online a day after announcing that he was fasten a DAP.

MORE TO COME

